Albert Lea defeats Century

Published 4:45 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022

By Staff Reports

Albert Lea's Nicholas Korman wrestles against an opponent from Rochester Century Friday night. Albert Lea won 72-10. Kelly Hendrickson/for the Tribune

More Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea wrestling goes 6-1 in weekend duals

Albert Lea girls’ team defeats Winona

Albert Lea falls to Austin

Albert Lea wins hockey tournament

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials