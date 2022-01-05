Albert Lea edges out Windom in penalty-filled clash

Hot off its holiday tournament win in Rochester, the Albert Lea boys hockey team was back on the ice Monday night looking to make it six consecutive wins on the road against Windom Area.

Despite trailing by a goal in the third period, the Tigers rallied back to claim the lead with less than 5 minutes to play, going on to win 3-2.

After a scoreless first period, Albert Lea was first to get on the board with a goal three minutes into the period. The goal was scored by sophomore Logan Olsen and was assisted by junior Jack Ladlie.

The Eagles came back with a goal with just over a 1:30 left in the period. Two minutes into the third period, Windom Area took the lead for themselves with a short handed goal shortly after one of their own players was put into the penalty box.

Not out of it yet, the Tigers answered with a game-tying goal five minutes later when Ladlie scored on a power-play goal assisted by junior Jaeger Larson.

Albert Lea took the lead back with less than five minutes remaining in regulation when Ladlie found the back of the net again on another power play, this time assisted by sophomore Elijah Farris and junior Max Edwin.

Junior Dakota Jahnke was in goal for the Tigers, saving 25 of the Eagles 27 shots on goal.

The Tigers climb to 8-2 on the season and will look to make it 7 wins in a row on the road against Winona Thursday night.

Their next home game is slated for Jan. 13 against the Scarlets of Mankato West.