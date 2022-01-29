Albert Lea Online Academy Fall Semester Honor Rolls
Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 28, 2022
The Albert Lea Online Academy has announced its inaugural year Fall Academic Honor Roll. These students have achieved high academic levels in their online courses. While school leaders are proud of all of the academy’s students for their academic efforts in this new learning environment, they celebrate these students’ academic success in their environment.
A Honor Roll
Travis Cameron, 12th grade
Brianna Mann, 12th grade
Rayea Roberts, 10th grade
B Honor Roll
Olivia Adams, 11th grade
Paris Bryand, 11th grade
Nico Fraser, 12th grade
Kaitlyn Hanna, 12th grade
Jazmin Michaud, eighth grade
Anhuar Perez, 11th grade
Jonathan Sanchez, 12th grade