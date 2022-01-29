Albert Lea Online Academy Fall Semester Honor Rolls

The Albert Lea Online Academy has announced its inaugural year Fall Academic Honor Roll. These students have achieved high academic levels in their online courses. While school leaders are proud of all of the academy’s students for their academic efforts in this new learning environment, they celebrate these students’ academic success in their environment.

A Honor Roll

Travis Cameron, 12th grade

Brianna Mann, 12th grade

Rayea Roberts, 10th grade

B Honor Roll

Olivia Adams, 11th grade

Paris Bryand, 11th grade

Nico Fraser, 12th grade

Kaitlyn Hanna, 12th grade

Jazmin Michaud, eighth grade

Anhuar Perez, 11th grade

Jonathan Sanchez, 12th grade