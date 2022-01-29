Albert Lea Online Academy Fall Semester Honor Rolls

Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 28, 2022

By Submitted

The Albert Lea Online Academy has announced its inaugural year Fall Academic Honor Roll. These students have achieved high academic levels in their online courses. While school leaders are proud of all of the academy’s students for their academic efforts in this new learning environment, they celebrate these students’ academic success in their environment.

A Honor Roll

Travis Cameron, 12th grade

Brianna Mann, 12th grade 

Rayea Roberts, 10th grade

B Honor Roll 

Olivia Adams, 11th grade 

Paris Bryand, 11th grade

Nico Fraser, 12th grade 

Kaitlyn Hanna, 12th grade 

Jazmin Michaud, eighth grade

Anhuar Perez, 11th grade 

Jonathan Sanchez, 12th grade 

More News

At vaccine mandate deadline, Minnesota nursing homes say they are working to comply

Surplus, bonding bill, safety top priorities for local legislators

Mueller discusses legislative priorities

State DAV commander presents plaque to local DAV chapter for 75th anniversary

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials