Albert Lea splits duals against Northfield, Faribault

Albert Lea Area wrestling hosted Northfield and Faribault in a conference triangular Thursday evening.

The Tigers split the duals losing to Northfield 42-34 and beating Faribault 45-22.

Against Northfield, the Tigers had six wrestlers win, all by bonus point victory but couldn’t quite hold on to win the dual. Mike OIson (106) won by technical fall, Logan Davis (113) won by technical fall, Aivin Wasmoen (126) won by fall, Cameron Davis (138) won by fall, Derrick McMillian (160) won by fall, and Ben Schewmmler (285) won by fall. Northfield is currently ranked 10th in class AAA by the Guillotine.

Scoring bonus points for Albert Lea versus Faribault were Mike Olson (106) with a fall, Logan Davis (113) with a fall, Cameron Davis (138) won by technical fall, Blake Braun (160) won by major decision, Mason Attig (170) won by fall, and Luke Moller (182) won by fall. Adam Semple received a forfeit at 220 pounds. Picking up significant victory in the dual was Nick Korman (126) who defeated No. 6 ranked (AAA) Bo Bokman by a score of 8-4.

The Tigers are now 18-6 (5-1 in the Big 9) and wrestle next Friday at Owatonna.