Albert Lea to receive contamination cleanup grant from DEED

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded $1.56 million in grants to seven communities across Minnesota — including Albert Lea — to clean up or investigate eight contaminated sites approved for redevelopment.

DEED’s Contamination Cleanup Grant Program awarded the funding, which will leverage more than $225 million in private investment and create or retain 633 jobs. Local tax bases are expected to increase by $2.9 million through redevelopment of the sites.

“These grants play a vital role in expanding economic opportunities across Minnesota,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “When you also factor in the 633 jobs created and retained — the impact of these investments is clear to Minnesota’s families and workers.”

Albert Lea was awarded $50,000 in investigation funding for a 5.50-acre site at the Blazing Star Landing. Historically used as a meat packing plant, the site will be redeveloped into two apartment buildings with 48 units each. The project is anticipated to increase the tax base by $22,000. Matching funds will be provided by the city.