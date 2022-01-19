Albert Lea wrestling finishes 1-2 at Iowa duals

The Albert Lea wrestling team traveled to the Doc Carr duals in New Hampton, Iowa over the weekend.

The Tigers stumbled against some tough competition, going 1-2 on the day and doubling their dual loss total for the season.

The first dual loss came at the hands of Clarion-Goldfield Dows 39-32, and the second came from New Hampton-Turkey Valley 48-35. After dropping the first two duals, Albert Lea bounced back with a 53-27 win over South Winneshiek.

Five Tigers went 3-0 in the three duals. Michael Olson at 106 pounds, Logan Davis at 113 pounds, Brody Ignaszewski at 126 pounds, Nick Korman at 126 pounds and Cam Davis at 138 pounds each won all of their matches throughout the day.

The Tigers are now 11-4 on the season and will be back on the mat Thursday when they travel to Zumbrota-Mazeppa.