Albert Lea wrestling goes 6-1 in weekend duals

After making quick work of Rochester Century and NRHEG Thursday night, the Albert Lea wrestling team traveled to Eden Prairie Saturday for a dual tournament.

The Tigers went 4-1 at the tournament, with their only loss coming to host Waconia 40-29.

Albert Lea defeated Blaine 45-25, Mound Westonka 51-25, Perham 44-31 and No. 7-ranked Willmar 37-27.

The Tigers recorded a total of 25 pins throughout the tournament, the second most of all participating teams. Freshman Logan Davis, sophomore Michael Olson and junior Aivin Wasmoen all had four falls. Junior Kadin Indrelie had three.

Notable individual wins included freshman Brody Ignaszewski at 120 pounds with a 8-6 decision win over Waconia’s No. 5-ranked Maverick Mueller and a 15-4 major decision over Perham’s No. 9-ranked Chandler Mickelson. Junior Derrick McMillian also had a big win, taking down Willmar’s No. 10-ranked Steven Cruze in a 14-7 decision.

The Tigers move to 9-1 this season and will compete again Thursday when they hit the road to take on United South Central-Maple River and Sibley East in Wells.