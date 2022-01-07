Amber Alert issued after vehicle stolen with child inside in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are looking for a white 2008 Buick Enclave that was stolen with a 1-year-old child inside at a store at the intersection of 12th and Lake Street in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police issued an Amber Alert at about 5:45 p.m. The abduction occurred at 3:30 p.m.

The car has Minnesota plate HTH234.

The child, named Rayray Powell, is described as a black male wearing a gray T-shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Call 612-348-2345 or 911 with any information.