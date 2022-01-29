April Jeppson: Are Minnesota winters really that bad?

Every Little Thing by April Jeppson

It’s the end of January. We’ve almost made it! We are soooo close, friends, just a little longer and we’re in the clear. When I say we are in the clear, I don’t mean that flowers will start blooming next week. I mean that we’re half way through this bitter cold. The days are getting longer. In a month, I bet we’ll have a few days where we don’t even need jackets — well, if you’re from Minnesota.

This time of year is always hard. I refer to days like today as the 87th day of January because doggone it feels like this month has lasted forever. I actually had to put on mittens this morning. If you know me, you’ll know that’s something. I’m that person that doesn’t zip up their coat because it’s warm in my house and it’s warm in my car so I don’t feel it’s necessary. But today, I put on mittens. It was cold.

I’m an optimist so I like to find the good in all things. I try to focus on how good it feels sitting next to the fireplace. Or how hot cocoa just tastes better on days like today. Heck, I’ll even be thankful for Netflix so that I have something to do tonight when I get home to distract myself from how crazy cold it is outside. But some days are just harder than others to stay positive. Some days it kind of sucks to live in a place where it’s so cold that your vehicle doesn’t start.

I’m just going to list a few of my least favorite things about winter. Having to run out and start your car in the morn-

ing. Bringing separate shoes to work because you have to wear boots outside. Needing to wear a hat, but then having it flatten your hair. I feel like hat days always occur on the days when my hair is looking its best, too. Filling up your car with gas. Driving up a hill after fresh snow and wondering if you’ll make it. Having your windshield wiper freeze up with snow and ice while you’re driving.

Most of my winter disdain comes from having to drive in it. I’m sure there are other things that bum me out about this time of year, but that’s all I’ve got off the top of my head.

Honestly, now that I’ve typed them out, they seem petty and insignificant. Sure, these things bother me, but are they really that big of a deal? No.

Going to the gas station is zero fun on cold days. This is a fact. But you know what else is a fact? In the South it gets to be so hot that you can’t even walk to your car without sweating. Hurricanes can wipe out your town. There are spiders living in this country that are bigger than your hand — and they jump.

So do I love everything about living in the great cold north? Of course not. However, after five minutes of complaining and feeling sorry for myself, I realize that I don’t have it that bad. I’m not a tree, I can move if I want to. At the end of the day, I kind of like it here.

Albert Lean April Jeppson is a wife, mom, coach and encourager of dreams. Her column appears every Saturday.