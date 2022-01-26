Area schools delay classes because of dangerously cold wind chills
Published 5:44 am Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Several schools in the area announced changes to their schedules for Wednesday because of bitter cold wind chills:
• Glenville-Emmons will start two hours late.
• Alden-Conger Schools will start two hours late.
• Northwood-Kensett Schools will start two hours late.
• United Preschool will have no morning preschool.
• Hollandale Christian School will start two hours late.
• Albert Lea Area Schools had already been slated for a virtual day for all students.
The area remains under a wind chill warning through 9 a.m. with wind chills as low as 40 degrees below zero possible.
The National Weather Service advises frostbite could occur in as little as 10 minutes on exposed skin.