Area schools delay classes because of dangerously cold wind chills

Published 5:44 am Wednesday, January 26, 2022

By Staff Reports

Several schools in the area announced changes to their schedules for Wednesday because of bitter cold wind chills:

• Glenville-Emmons will start two hours late.

• Alden-Conger Schools will start two hours late.

• Northwood-Kensett Schools will start two hours late.

• United Preschool will have no morning preschool.

• Hollandale Christian School will start two hours late.

• Albert Lea Area Schools had already been slated for a virtual day for all students.

The area remains under a wind chill warning through 9 a.m. with wind chills as low as 40 degrees below zero possible.

The National Weather Service advises frostbite could occur in as little as 10 minutes on exposed skin.

 

More News

Browns executive Adofo-Mensah is favorite for Vikings GM job

Gov. Walz reveals $5B spending plan for children, families

Dealer plate reported stolen and other reports

Council approves support of water management plan

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials