Area under wind chill warning

Wind chills were expected to reach between 25 and 40 degrees below zero Tuesday morning as the area is under a wind chill warning.

According to the National Weather Service, the dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Albert Lea was expected to reach a wind chill of 35 degrees below zero.

People should avoid outdoor activities if possible and wear appropriate clothing, including a hat and gloves when outside.

The wind chill warning is in effect through 9 a.m. Wednesday.