Arlo Lorn Wallin

Funeral services for Arlo L. Wallin will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 11am at Crossroads Church, Albert Lea, MN. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 4 to 6pm at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home and 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Arlo Wallin was born December 31, 1935, at home in Freeman Township to Rea and Mary Wallin. Arlo died peacefully with his family by his side at Austin Mayo Hospital from sepsis of the gall bladder.

Arlo attended country school district 65 in the Glenville area and attended Albert Lea high school until his sophomore year. Then he came home to farm with his dad and brothers.

He married Julie Kvam on January 7, 1962, at the Silver Lake Lutheran Church, Northwood, IA. We were given 3 children to love and raise to be God loving adults and individuals.

Arlo loved the “soil of the earth” and made things grow and flourish. He loved raising hundreds of farm animals that lived in his barns and rejoiced the days we would load them into the truck and hauled them to town because this was Arlo’s “payday”.

Arlo was also a school bus driver for the Glenville School District. Sold seed corn and feed. Was a 4-H leader and loved to square dance and was a very active member of the Glenville First Lutheran Church serving in many capacities because of the love he had for his church and his Lord and Savior.

Arlo was a progressive man and not afraid to try new things and avenues. Loving, respecting, and following the direction he was given in his heart from his Lord and Savior.

Surrender seems to come with age and as our lives unfold before us.

He is survived with his wife Julie; Sons Lorn (Sonja) and LaDon (Linda), both of Glenville and daughter Lanette Jerstad of Farmington. Eleven grandchildren; Michael, Daniel, Andrew, Alise, Noah and Jacob Wallin, all from Glenville. Callen Jerstad (fiancée Emma Dagenais) from Farmington. Brittany (Michael) Santos, Burnsville. Makenzie Mauntler (Jerele), Bloomington. Tim (Kenzie) Mauntler and Katie (Luis) Hidalgo, Killeen, TX. Three great grandchildren, Jayden and Jorden Santos and Dexter Mauntler. Arlo’s sister Violet (Edward) Hanssen, Glenville. Sister in laws Irma Wallin, Northwood, IA, Helen Steene, Alden, and Jean (Jim) Wiseman, Merrill, WI. Many extended family members and numerous friends.

Those proceeding him in death are his parents, Rea and Mary, parent in laws Melvin and Tena Kvam. Brothers, Verl (Vera), Merlin (Susie), Lyle (Arlene) and Dale Wallin. Brother-in-law Gerry Steene, a niece and two nephews Darryl and Sylvia Wallin and John Wiseman.

In lieu of flowers memorials are requested for Crossroads Church, Youth for Christ Ministry, or a place of your choice.