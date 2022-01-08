Art Center’s All-Member Show starts next week

By Alex Guerrero

After having a modified version of one last year (and none the year before), the All-Member Show at the Albert Lea Art Center is back on.

“Everybody that’s a member of the Art Center is able to show their artwork,” said Beth Tostenson, artistic director at Albert Lea Art Center.

According to Charlene Marley, arts administrator for the center, there are 55 to 65 pieces that will be on display and encompass a multitude of mediums.

“There are acrylic, water-color, fiber artists,” Marley said. “We have metal sculptures, we have pen and ink.”

The show, which will run from Jan. 11 to Feb. 12, is free to the public and will have an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 16. She encourages anyone who visits to sign the guest registrar.

“Some of the artists will be here, and we’ll be serving some light refreshments as well,” she said.

By doing this, the two hope to showcase and thank artists.

“Not everybody is able to have a full-gallery show where you show 20 to 30 pictures,” Tostenson said.

Of the 285 members, some are hobby artists and only do one or two pieces each year.

Marley said past exhibits drew between 100 to 150 visitors. The event has been happening for over a decade.

“[Visitors] love the creativity,” Marley said. “Some people are just amazed at what transpires in the artist’s mind and their work and their techniques. We’ve always had positive feedback.”

Above all, she wants visitors to enjoy the work.

“It gives people the opportunity to walk in the door that might have thought about coming in the past and just never made the effort,” Tostenson said.

To sign up and become a member, visit thealbertleaartcenter.org, mail a check to 101 S. Broadway, PO Box 313, Albert Lea, MN 56007 or stop in.