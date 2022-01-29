Ask a Trooper: Driving with snow on vehicle can be a hazard

Published 8:45 pm Friday, January 28, 2022

By Submitted

Ask a Trooper by Troy Christianson

We all know the dangers of  driving with snow and ice on  the roads, but driving with  snow and ice on your vehicle  is also a hazard. Always take  time to remove all snow and  ice from your vehicle before  traveling. This is for your  safety and the safety of other  drivers. Snow and ice left on  your hood, roof and trunk can  shift and blow off — blinding  you or the driver behind you.  Limited visibility can also occur if snow and ice are sucked  into the fresh air intake of  your vehicle (normally located near the bottom of the front  windshield). It can create moisture fog inside your windows and windshield. 

Troy Christianson

It is also important to clear  snow and ice from: 

  • Headlights and taillights to  see and be seen. 
  • External camera lenses  and side view mirrors so you’ll  be able to see what’s around  you. 
  • External sensors to allow  the assistive-driving features  like automatic emergency  braking to work. 

When traveling behind a vehicle with ice or snow falling  from it, give yourself plenty of room to avoid being hit with  debris or having your vision  obstructed. Pass the vehicle  only if it is safe to do so. 

You can avoid a ticket — and  a crash — if you simply buckle  up, drive at safe speeds, pay  attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota  toward zero deaths. 

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws  or issues in Minnesota, send  your questions to Sgt. Troy  Christianson, Minnesota State  Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW,  Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or  reach him at Troy.Christian son@state.mn.us. 

Troy Christianson is a sergeant with the Minnesota  State Patrol.

More Opinion

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

April Jeppson: Are Minnesota winters really that bad?

Senate Report: Legislative priorities center on making life affordable, enhancing communities

Letter: Elections start with caucuses

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials