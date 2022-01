A door was reported smashed open on a storage unit at 12:54 a.m. Thursday at 310 W. Seventh St. A motorcycle was stolen.

A burglary was reported at 1:37 p.m. Thursday at 104 S. Broadway. Nothing was taken.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Lydell Antwane Mack, 39, for an arrest and detain hold at 11:21 a.m. Thursday at 522 W. College St