Bulldogs win 2 in final Top of Iowa Conference quad

The Lake Mills wrestling team went to Rockford Thursday evening and wrestled their final three conference dual meets of the season.

Coming into the night, the Bulldogs were tied in the Top of Iowa Conference standings with Eagle Grove, both having 9-4 conference records.

Lake Mills fell behind the Eagles 22-6 after five matches, but then strung together a streak of 30 straight points. After this run, there was no looking back, and the Bulldogs won 45-34.

“We did not start off very well but then wrestled solid the rest of the way out against Eagle Grove,” said coach Alex Brandenburg. “It was nice to break the tie in the standings, as this was the dual we really focused on winning tonight.”

In the middle dual, Lake Mills demolished host Rockford, 66-9.

The TIC finale for Lake Mills was, as usual, against perennial power Osage. Against the second-ranked team in class 2A, the young Bulldogs were out of their league, falling 61-15.

“Realistically, we came into the evening knowing we would be huge favorites in one dual, huge underdogs in another, and one would be a toss up,” Brandenburg said. “We have had great duals against Osage the past ten years but have some work to do to get back to that level in the next few years.”

Lucas Oldenkamp, Hayden Helgeson and Brett Peterson each finished the night with three wins.

Lake Mills 45, Eagle Grove 34

120- Kaden Pritchard (E) pinned Carter Helgeson, 1:07. 126- Connor Christopher (E) pinned Carter Christianson, 3:08. 132- Justin Rygh (L) pinned Brett Ascherl, 3:12. 138- Dustin Dawson (E) maj. dec. Garrett Ham, 16-2. 145- Andrew Dincklau (E) pinned Hayden Brua, 3:58. 152- Alex Beaty (L) won by forfeit. 160- Beau Kaufman (L) pinned Korey Anderson, 3:43. 170- Austin Stene (L) won by forfeit. 182- Brett Peterson (L) won by forfeit. 195- Wyatt Hanna (L) pinned Trenton Sorenson, :40. 220- Jack Mendoza (E) won by forfeit. 285- Damon Richter (E) pinned Broodie Lawson, 4:26. 106- Lucas Oldenkamp (L) dec. Mack Morgan, 6-0. 113- Hayden Helgeson (L) won by forfeit.

Lake Mills 66, Rockford 9

126- Alex Baltes (R) pinned Christianson, :43. 132- Rygh (L) won by forfeit. 138- Ham (L) pinned Lucas Dow, 1:52. 145- Brua (L) won by forfeit. 152- Beaty (L) won by forfeit. 160- Kaufman (L) won by forfeit. 170- Stene (L) won by forfeit. 182- Peterson (L) pinned Terran Romer, :23. 195- Marshal Schlader (R) dec. Hanna, 5-3. 220- Lawson (L) pinned Brooks Hoffman, 1:59. 285- Double forfeit. 106- Oldenkamp (L) pinned Garrett Medlin, :47. 113- H. Helgeson (L) won by forfeit. 120- C. Helgeson (L) won by forfeit.

Osage 61, Lake Mills 15

132- Anders Kittelson (O) pinned Rygh, 1:15. 138- Nolan Heard (O) dec. Ham, 10-3. 145- Max Gast (O) pinned Brua, 3:04. 152- Chase Thomas (O) pinned Beaty, 1:11. 160- Jake Clark (O) pinned Kaufman, 5:52. 170- Nick Fox (O) pinned Stene, :49. 182- Peterson (L) pinned Ledger Nehls, :14. 195- Cole Jeffries (O) maj. dec. Hanna, 15-6. 220- Barrett Muller (O) pinned Lawson, :32. 285- Mac Muller (O) won by forfeit. 106- Oldenkamp (L) dec. Garrett Tusler, 9-3. 113- H. Helgeson (L) pinned Preston Beyer, 1:12. 120- Darren Adams (O) won by forfeit. 126- Tucker Stangel (O) pinned Christianson, 1:03.