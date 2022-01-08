Bulldogs win 3 Top of Iowa Conference duals

Wins included longtime rival of Forest City

LAKE MILLS — Lake Mills wrestlers hosted their first home meet of the season Thursday and was able to get three wins against Top of Iowa Conference opponents.

In the first dual of the evening, the Bulldogs coasted against a very shorthanded West Fork squad, 76-6.

In the second meet of the night, the team did not wrestle their best against North Butler-Clarksville but still came away with a 42-36 win.

“Things did not go as well as we expected against North Butler-Clarksville,” said coach Alex Brandenburg. “That being said, some kids stepped up and helped us to a victory.”

In the final dual of the night, Lake Mills faced off against rival Forest City.

The lead went back and forth throughout, and the teams were in a 30-30 gridlock with four bouts remaining.

However, the Lake Mills squad finished out strong, winning three of the four to come away with a 45-33 victory.

“Our team wrestled much better in the final dual than the middle one,” Brandenburg said. “We wrestled much smarter as a team, and it was exciting to beat our biggest rival.”

The following wrestlers finished the night a perfect 3-0: Lucas Oldenkamp, Garrett Ham, Alex Beaty, and Beau Kaufman. The team improved to 13-7 on the season.

Lake Mills 76, West Fork 6

152- Hayden Brua (L) won by forfeit. 160- Beau Kaufman (L) won by forfeit. 170- Austin Stene (L) won by forfeit. 182- Brett Peterson (L) maj. dec. Carson Nuehring, 14-1. 195- Wyatt Hanna (L) won by forfeit. 220- Broodie Lawson (L) won by forfeit. 285- Jair Ramirez (W) won by forfeit. 106- Lucas Oldenkamp (L) won by forfeit. 113- Hayden Helgeson (L) won by forfeit. 120- Geraldo Vazquez (L) won by forfeit. 126- Carter Christianson (L) pinned Autumn Stonecypher, 2:53. 132- Cody Cox (L) won by forfeit. 138- Garrett Ham (L) won by forfeit. 145- Alex Beaty (L) won by forfeit.

Lake Mills 42, North Butler-Clarksville 36

160- Kaufman (L) won by forfeit. 170- McKade Bloker (N) dec. Peterson, 4-2. 182- Logan Ott (N) pinned Stene, 2:28. 195- Kolben Miller (N) pinned Hanna, 1:30. 220- Blaze Weinmann (N) pinned Lawson, 1:49. 285- Chet Buss (N) won by forfeit. 106- Oldenkamp (L) pinned Jaxson Miller, 4:59. 113- Carter Helgeson (L) won by forfeit. 120- Aiden Morrison (N) dec. H. Helgeson, 8-7. 126- Tanner Arjes (N) pinned Jackson Deyle, 1:28. 132- Cox (L) pinned Stroker Koop, 1:55. 138- Ham (L) pinned Klayton Adams-Blackdeer, 5:47. 145- Beaty (L) won by forfeit. 152- Brua (L) won by forfeit.

Lake Mills 45, Forest City33

170- Peterson (L) pinned Brock Good, 1:50. 182- Trevor Siddell (F) pinned Stene, :42. 195- Hanna (L) pinned Christian Anderson, 2:17. 220- Colby Krutsinger (F) pinned Lawson, 3:12. 285- Caleb Cooper (F) won by forfeit. 106- Oldenkamp (L) pinned David Schaumberg, 1:07. 113- H. Helgeson (L) pinned Noah Larson, 1:10. 120- Vazquez (L) pinned Carsen Miller, 3:54. 126- Shad Wooge (F) pinned Deyle, :59. 132- Kellen Moore (F) pinned Justin Rygh, :34. 138- Ham (L) pinned Gavin Grunhovd, 2:26. 145- Beaty (L) pinned Nathan Merideth, :44. 152- Hayden Hoffmeyer (F) dec. Brua, 8-2. 160- Kaufman (L) dec. Ethan Sesker, 5-3.