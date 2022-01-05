Campus notes

Bemidji State University

Two Albert Lea students earned degrees from Bemidji State University during the 2020-21 school year:

Courtney Evans, a Bachelor of Science in psychology

Stephanie Schneider, a master of special education in special education

Colgate University

Faith Christenson, a member of the Colgate University class of 2022, has earned the spring 2021 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence.

Christenson is an English major and a graduate of Lake Mills High School.

Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses earn the spring 2021 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence.

College of St. Scholastica

The College of St. Scholastica announced its list of conferred graduates for spring 2021, including the following from the area:

Sydney Dahl of Emmons

Derek Olson of Glenville

Drake University

The following Albert Lea students graduated from Drake University at the end of the spring 2021 semester:

Emma Grossman, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, accounting

Katelynne Jensen, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, marketing

• Madison Willey, Bachelor of Arts, graphic design

• Madison Willey, Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communication, magazine media

Minnesota State University, Mankato

Minnesota State University, Mankato awarded 2,276 degrees to 1,941 students at the end of the fall 2021 semester during commencement ceremonies Dec. 11 in Taylor Center’s Bresnan Arena on the Minnesota State Mankato campus.

Graduates included the following:

Albert Lea

• Ellie Aldrich, Bachelor of Science, marketing, cum laude

• Yuseina Brito Lino, Master of Science, educational leadership, magna cum laude

• Venesses Brito-Lino, Bachelor of Science in Social Work, magna cum laude

• Ava Corey-Gruenes, nonprofit leadership certificate

• Meredith Gonzalez, Bachelor of Science

• Meredith Gonzalez, Bachelor of Science, RN Baccalaureate completion

• Shian King, Bachelor of Science, accounting

• Rachel Ladlie, Bachelor of Science, RN Baccalaureate completion

• Jill Lembke, doctor of nursing practice, nursing practice From Msn

• Robin Viktora, Master of Science, history, magna cum laude

Clarks Grove

Miriam Highum, Bachelor of Business Administration, summa cum laude

Klarissa Maricle, graduate certificate, special education: early childhood special education

Hartland

Cari Mueske, Bachelor of Science in Social Work

Hollandale

Lisa Ferns, SPEC, educational leadership

Jesse Jaeger, PSM, engineering management, cum laude

Minnesota State University Moorhead

Minnesota State University Moorhead awarded degrees to more than 500 students during its fall commencement program Dec. 16 in the university’s Nemzek Fieldhouse.

Included was Jeremy Larsen of Glenville who earned a Bachelor of Science in project management and certification in customer relationship management and quality management.

Northwest Technical College

Jeanette Phillips of Hartland graduated with a certificate in medical coding from Northwest Technical College in Bemidji at the conclusion of the spring 2021 semester.

Rochester Community and Technical College

Alyssa Matson of Albert Lea graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College at the end of summer semester 2021. Matson received an Associate of Applied Science degree to become a dental assistant.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the college’s 105th commencement ceremony was replaced this year with three separate virtual commencement ceremonies at the end of spring semester.

Southern New Hampshire University

Hannah Nelson of Glenville was named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer 2021 president’s list.

Eligibility for the president’s list requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the term.

University of Sioux Falls

Dakota Callahan of Clarks Grove was named to the University of Sioux Falls’ fall 2021 dean’s list. Callahan is majoring in biology.

Callahan was among more than 550 students named to the dean’s list. To qualify, students must earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.