Colleen M. Nelson

Colleen Molly (Vogel) Nelson passed away peacefully on January 15, 2022, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Albert Lea, MN. A Funeral Service will be held at 2PM on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Redeemer Lutheran Church of Alden with Rev. Kristi Mitchell presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will immediately follow the service at Alden Cemetery.

Colleen was born to Milon and Tilda Vogel in Powell, WY on September 23, 1934. Colleen was the eldest of 6 children. She graduated from Northwest Community College in Powell and earned her teaching degree at Iowa State University in Home Economics. She started teaching in Palmer Iowa, where she met another young teacher named John Nelson. They were united in marriage and enjoyed 56 years of companionship. To this union they were blessed with three children, Kim, Bruce, and Jane. They were lifelong residents of Alden and taught there for many years. She was an active member at Redeemer Lutheran Church, the local Lions Club, and many other service organizations. She also worked for the Freeborn County Law Enforcement Center for several years before retiring.

Colleen was a kindhearted person who was always willing to lend a hand, sew a seam, bake some goodies, or offer encouraging words to friends. She will be sadly missed by family and friends, but it is comforting to know she is now reunited with her loving husband John.

Colleen is survived by her children Kim (Randy) Jacobs, Bruce (Shellie) Nelson, Jane (Mike) Bute. Siblings Jerry (Arlene) Vogel, Edward (Marilyn) Vogel, Shirley Worrell, Judee (Dwayne) Buescher, Vicky (Doug) Anderson. Sister-in-law Marian Fjare. Grandchildren Jeremiah Jacobs, Jenny (Kelby) Auldredge, Andrew Jacobs (friend Megan), Jennifer Bute, Emily (Matt) Hassing, Michael (Rachel) Reyerson. Great-Grandchildren Adalyn, Karsyn and Riley. She is preceded in death by her husband John. Brothers-in-law Marvin Worrell, Paul Fjare, Milton Nelson. Sister-in-law Francesca Nelson. Grandson Derek Bute.

The family would like to express our thanks to Prairie Senior Cottages for the excellent care and compassion these past several years for our mother.