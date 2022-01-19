Contest winners announced
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Southeastern Minnesota Poets announced the winners of the Bright Light Stories in the Night Poetry and Illustration Contest. Selected poems will be illustrated by selected artists for an e-chapbook, which will be presented at a family-friendly virtual reading at 7 p.m. March 2.
Among the illustration winners was Albert Lean Debb Peterson, who will received a $200 prize to create 4-6 illustrations for the “Bright Light Stories in the Night” e-chapbook.
Janet Rode was a semifinalist for the poetry contest.
For complete Bright Light Stories in the Night event information, visit their Facebook page, Bright Light Stories in the Night.