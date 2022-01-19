Contest winners announced

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 18, 2022

By Submitted

Southeastern Minnesota Poets announced the winners of the Bright Light Stories in the Night Poetry and Illustration Contest. Selected poems will be illustrated by selected artists for an e-chapbook, which will be presented at a family-friendly virtual reading at 7 p.m. March 2.

Among the illustration winners was Albert Lean Debb Peterson, who will received a $200 prize to create 4-6 illustrations for the “Bright Light Stories in the Night” e-chapbook.

Janet Rode was a semifinalist for the poetry contest.

For complete Bright Light Stories in the Night event information, visit their Facebook page, Bright Light Stories in the Night.

More News

Board to continue counselor on paid leave

Court dispositions: Dec. 17-20, 2021

UPDS dancers raise funds for telethon

Masons raise $16K total for Salvation Army

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials