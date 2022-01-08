Court dispositions: Dec. 2-9, 2021

Freeborn County District Court

Dec. 2

Josiah Malachi Johnson, 26, Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

Kelly Savalas McNeal, 43, 714 19th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 94/70. Fees $140. Count 3: Traffic – no proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200.

Dominic Justin Meizo, 39, 6915 County Road A, Webster, WI. Traffic – No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Benjamin Mouton, 34, 721 1st Ave. NW, New Brighton. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Rebecca Sue Olson, 54, 102 Independence Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Benito Reyna, 38, 1204 9th St., Austin. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: No insurance driver. Fees $200.

Angela Sophia Ryan, 31, 803 Winneshiek Rd., La Crosse, WI. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 102/70. Fees $380. Count 2: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Emily Ann Torres, 25, 920 W. Front St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Marisa Elizabeth Walderon, 27, 2019 21 Ave. S., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount of schedule one/two drugs – not marijuana. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 59 days, credit for time served one day. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $605. Count 2: Drivers License – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Dismissed.

Dec. 3

Autumn Diane Anderson, 22, 115 2nd Ave. N., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Veronica Elizabeth Beer, 30, 106 McArthur Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Felony possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree. Local confinement 365 days, stay 362 days for one year, credit for time served three days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $380.

Pierre Anthony Curtis, 19, 2026 Tower Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – driving while under the influence of alcohol. Local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Restitution $500. Fees $605. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree driving while impaired. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – collision with unattended vehicle. Local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Restitution $500. Fees $605. Concurrent with count 1. Count 4: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Restitution $500. Fees $605. Concurrent with count 1. Count 5: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a vehicle. Dismissed.

Nathan Alancain Halverson, 34, 608 E. Park, Albert Lea. Count 1 7/15/20: Possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Local confinement 22 days, credit for time served 22 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

Nathan Alancain Halverson, 34, 608 E. Park, Albert Lea. Count 1 3/15/21: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Local confinement 180 days, stay 178 days for one year, credit for time served two days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $205.

Larry Martin Brown, 31, 737 Hague Ave., St. Paul. Possession of marijuana – fifth-degree felony. Supervised probation for two years, Fees $150.

Nichole Ann Perry, 31, 2427 S. Taft Ave., Mason City, IA. Count 1: Possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Supervised probation for one year. Fees. $150.

Tomas Batz Picornio, 25, 1202 N. Elm St., Fairmont. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Dec. 7

Tanya Faye Haarstad, 38, Sanctuary Health Services, Brooklyn Park. Count 1: Assault – fifth-degree – inflict or attempt bodily harm – misdemeanor. Continued for dismissal. Unsupervised monitoring without conviction for one year. Fees $75.

Carlos Alberto Lazaro Huerta, 20, 1202 18th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Fees $280.

Oscar Antonio Ramirez, 21, 340 William St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers License – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Lin Lin, 40, 333 Hillcrest Cir., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Fishing – take or possess fish over limit. Fees $615.

Kayla Shanice O’Conner-Moore, 27, 1306 W. Donald St., Waterloo, IA. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Dec. 8

Justen Lee Heintzman, 41, 2225 Gene Ave., Count 1: Obstruction legal process with force or violence – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement 180 days, stay 117 days for one year, credit for time served 63 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees. $180.

Evan Jacob Miller, 34, 308 4th Ave. SE, Wells. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Supervised probation for three months. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle. Supervised probation for three months. Fees. $75.

Jorge Luis Acosta-Valdez, 56, 928 Front St., Albert Lea. 1/2/20 offense. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent – misdemeanor. Local confinement 90 days, credit for time served 90 days. Restitution $449.99. Fees $355. 6/20/20 offense. Count 1: Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation inimical to public safety – gross misdemeanor. Unsupervised probation for two years. Fees $500. Count 2: Petty misdemeanor speeding 86/70. Dismissed. 10/16/21 offense. Count 1: 10/16/21 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation inimical to public safety – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Michael Carlos Caballero, 19, 110 28th St. SW, Mason City, IA. Count 1: Drivers License – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Dec. 9

Amanda Jo Hanson, 39, 815 11th Ave. SE, Austin. Count 1: Check Forgery – Make or alter a check – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement 180 days, credit for time served 180 days. Fees $155. Count 2: Check Forgery – Make or alter a check – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Davonta Levelt Nunn, 29, Albert Lea. 1/23/21 offense. Count 1: Felony first-degree Burglary – commits assault. Dismissed. Count 2: Felony first-degree Burglary – commits assault. Dismissed. Count 3: Felony first-degree Burglary – commits assault. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 34 months. Fees $155. 4/29/21 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – felony. Dismissed. 6/5/21 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – felony. Dismissed. 9/20/21 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 27 months. Fees $155. Concurrent/consecutive. Count 2: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – felony. Dismissed. Count 4: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – felony. Dismissed. 9/19/21 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 24 months. Fees $155. Concurrent/consecutive.

Jayde Asher Cornelius, 19, 85103 Prairiewood Dr., Hollandale. Count 1: Liquor consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Jeffery Russel Transue, 36, 1244 Galtier St., St. Paul. Count 1: Felony possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud – one month and one day. Fees $75. Concurrent/consecutive other cases.

Melissa Lynn Hanson, 57, 82299 200th St., Hayward. Count 1: Emergency Powers – violate any emergency powers order or rule – misdemeanor. Local confinement 90 days. Fees $1,080. Count 2: Emergency Powers – violate any emergency powers order or rule – misdemeanor. Not guilty. Count 3: Emergency Powers – violate any emergency powers order or rule – misdemeanor. Not guilty. Count 4: Emergency Powers – violate any emergency powers order or rule – misdemeanor. Not guilty. Count 5: Emergency Powers – violate any emergency powers order or rule – misdemeanor. Not guilty. Count 6: Emergency Powers – violate any emergency powers order or rule – misdemeanor. Not guilty.

