Court dispositions: Dec. 20-Dec. 27, 2021

Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 21, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

Dec. 20

Franclin Ignacio Orellana, 43, 12832 Fillmore St. NE, Blaine. Count 1: Speeding 94/70. Fees $220. 

Dec. 21

Nicholas Joseph Flores, 31, 917 Cedar Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Felony – fourth-degree assault – Peace Officer. – Deputy Strom Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 12 months and one day, stay for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $130. Count 2: Felony – fourth-degree assault – Peace Officer, Dismissed. 

Vincent Michael Emopilur, 51, 126 S Iowa Ave., Ottumwa, IA. Count 1: Speeding 93/70. $220. 

Andrew J Rich, 24, 13635 Lincolnshire Dr., Orland Park, IL. Count 1: Speeding 94/70. Fees $220. 

Dec. 22

Arycka Ranae Clark, 24, 104 S Ermina Ave., Albert Lea. 1/5/2020 offense. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement 45 days, credit for time served 45 days. Restitution $8.09. Fees $80. 1/25/2021 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Dismissed. 1/31/2020 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local confinement 45 days, credit for time served 45 days. Fees $80. 4/25/2020 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. 9/23/2020 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local confinement 45 days, credit for time served 45 days. Fees $80. 1/20/2020 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local confinement 45 days, credit for time served 45 days. Fees $80.

Trouper Montgomery Paulk Gilbertson, 32, 206 Hamilton St., Winona. Count 1: Possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Local confinement 60 days, credit for time served 60 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 3: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. 

Travis Eugene Johnson, 31, 815 Minnesota Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Felony third-degree assault. Supervised probation for two years. Restitution $8,697.77. Fees $130.

Jorge Jesus Lazaro, 21, 616 James Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jelani Stephanie Ramirez, 30, 700 US 69, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200. Count 3: Speeding 40/30. Fees $40.

Lynndzie Erica Allen, 26, 201 1st Ave. N, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $280. 

Tarah Carolyn Hoiseth Larsen, 38, 106 1st Ave., Myrtle. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – vehicle registration/permit/plate required. Fees $30.

Cody Shawn Ash, 29, 183 Morton St. E, St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Maria Tomasa Ayala Guardado, 36, 619 St. Peter Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. 

Manasik Bakar Hassan, 25, Iowa City, IA. Speeding 94/70. Fees $220. 

Chrstian Houngue, 25, 1310 21st Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Speeding 90/70. Fees $220. Count 2: Instruction permit violation (18 years or older). Fees $50. 

Victoria Marie McMurray, 32, 1601 6th Place SE, Mason City, IA. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. 

Benito Reyna, 38, 1204 9th St., Austin. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Dec. 23

Dario Luis Alers, 24, 1708 Sunset St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Fees $280.

David Michael Morales Jr., 19, 61 School St., Alden. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Cole Benson Stanek, 18, 20335 810 Ave., Hayward. Count 1: Liquor – possession by person under 21. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – driver who is not owner must later produce proof of insurance. Dismissed. 

Dec. 24

Donald Odell Fann, 31, RR 3, BOX 4411, Doniphan, MO. Count 1: Speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

Dec. 27

Justin Michael Armbrust, 30, 7026 5th Ave. S, Richfield. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Dominik Nikko Boots-Ringoen, 19, 416 Arion St. E, Saint Paul. 8/11/2020 offense. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement 365 days, stay 365 for four years. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $310. Count 2: Disorderly conduct – brawling or fighting. Dismissed. 8/27/2020 offense. Count 1: Criminal vehicular homicide – felony – operate motor vehicle in grossly negligent manner. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 57 months. Stay for ten years. Supervised probation for ten years. Local confinement 365 days, credit for time served 107 days. Restitution $17,489.51. Fees $80. Count 2: Criminal vehicular homicide – felony – operate vehicle with negligence – under influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Criminal vehicular homicide – felony – great bodily harm – gross negligence. Dismissed. Count 4: Criminal vehicular homicide – felony – operate vehicle with negligence – under influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 5: Criminal vehicular homicide –gross misdemeanor – great bodily harm – gross negligence. Dismissed. Count 6: Criminal vehicular homicide – gross misdemeanor – bodily harm – under influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 7: Traffic – underage drinking and driving – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 8: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. 

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

