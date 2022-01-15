Court dispositions: Dec. 9-17

Freeborn County District Court

Dec. 9

Amber Rose Anderson, 34, 118 Vista Villa Ct., Waseca. 5/3/16 offense. Count 1: Felony Criminal Vehicular Operation – substantial bodily harm – under influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Felony Criminal Vehicular Operation – substantial bodily harm – alcohol concentration .08 or more. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 12 months and one day, stay for three years. Local confinement 30 days, credit for time served one day. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $440. Count 3: Second-degree DWI – driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 4: Second-degree DWI – driving with an alcohol concentration of .08 or more. Dismissed. Count 5: Child passenger restraint system – child under eight and under 57 inches not fastened. Dismissed.

Alan Blake Cloutier, 43, PO Box 344, Clarks Grove. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Melvin A Hernandez Gonzalez, 19, 2120 50th Ave., Oakland, CA. Count 1: Trucking regulation – driver under 21 – interstate or intrastate load requiring placards. Fees $180. Count 2: CMV – falsified entries in log book. Fees $300.

Qualita Gracie McClendon, 26, 344 W William St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Marijuana in motor vehicle – petty misdemeanor. Fees $50. Count 3: No proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200. Count 4: Expired registration. Fees $30.

Dec. 10

Leslie Jane Appling, 39, 1503 Mount Zion Rd., Joelton, TN. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Gross Misdemeanor. Local confinement 180 days, stay 180 days for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $130.

Jamie John Kujak, 33, 1609 Massee St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – careless driving – operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – collision – driver involved fails to stop for collision. Local confinement 30 days, credit for time served 14 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $390. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local conferment 30 days, credit for time served 16 days, local confinement 80 days, credit for time served 80 days. Concurrent one and two. Fees $390.

Timothy Alan Hughes, 52, 1360 Branch Rd., Holts Summit, MO. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Dylan Ray Watson, 28, 406 ½ Frank Hall Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor – intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm on another. Supervised probation for six months. Fees $150.

Taylor Lyn Dahl, 25, 1880 Old Hudson Rd., Saint Paul. Count 1: Speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

Dec. 13

Malori Marie Nesse, 30, 621 11th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Possession of methamphetamine, fifth-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 15 months. Fees $155.

Joshua Gene Meyer, 41, 30370 780th Ave., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Domestic Assault – misdemeanor – intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm on another. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Jermaine Damar Hall, 21, 1635 Upton Ave. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Marijuana in motor vehicle – petty misdemeanor. Fees $150.

Dec. 14

David Michael Morales Jr., 19, 61 School St., Alden. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jeffrey Allen Wedlund, 31, 121 Elizabeth Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement 180 days, stay 162 days for four years, credit for time served 18 days. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $1,005. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – driving while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Dec. 15

Scott Alan Possehl, 33, 1302 Marie Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $75.

Omar Talan Wood, 4133 Ryan Ave., Billing, MT. 6/9/2020 offense. Count 1: Traffic – vehicle registration/permit/plates required. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $580. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Sentenced, concurrent one. 6/16/2020 offense. Count 1: Traffic – vehicle registration/permit/plates required. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $580. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Sentenced, concurrent one.

Drew Mitchell Jensen, 23, 20007 500th St., Buffalo Center, IA. Count 1: Hunting – deer without a license. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $200.

Emilia Cano Jimenez, 40, 136 Lake St. E., Emmons. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Bleah Paw, 18, 49 Manitoba Ave., Saint Paul. No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Corey Steven Moore, 34, 310 2nd St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly house-noise. Fees $200.

Dec. 16

Evan Douglas Fure, 18, 409 N. St. W., Kiester. Count 1: Fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement 27 days, credit for time served 27 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

Samantha Marie Haukoos, 31, 321 Brown Ave., Walters. Count 1: Possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Local confinement 37 days, credit for time served 37 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $150.

Ruben James Miranda, 45, 211 15th St. NE, Rochester. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for one year. Supervised probation for one year. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $390.

Juan Eduardo Rodriquez Morales, 40, 635 E. 6th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Felony – criminal sexual conduct – first-degree penetration or contact with person under 13, greater than 36 months older. Dismissed. Count 2: Felony – criminal sexual conduct – first-degree penetration victim 13 – 15. Position of authority. Dismissed. Count 3: Felony –criminal sexual conduct – First-degree penetration – victim 13 – 15. Position of authority. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 172 months. Consecutive six sentencing. Count 4: Felony – criminal sexual conduct – first-degree penetration – victim under 16, significan relationship, multiple acts over time. Dismissed Count 5: Felony – crimianl sexual conduct – first-degree penetration or contact with person under 13, greater than 36 months older. Dismissed. Count 6: Felony – crimianl sexual conduct – first-degree penetration or contact with person under 13, greater than 36 months older. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 172 months. Fees $130. Count 7: Felony – criminal sexual conduct – first-degree penetration or contact with person under 13, greater than 36 months older. Dismissed. Count 8: Felony – criminal sexual conduct – first-degree penetration, victim under 16 – significant relationship, multiple acts over time. Dismissed. Count 9: Felony – criminal sexual conduct – second-degree – significant relationship, under 16, multiple acts. Dismissed. Count 10: Felony – criminal sexual conduct – second-degree – significant relationship under 16-multiple act. Dismissed.

Evan Paul Wendt, 27, 37656 State Hwy. 34, Detroit Lakes. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation inimical to public safety – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement 180 days, stay 179 days for one year, credit for time served. Fees $780.

Brenden David Willaby, 21, 140 Main St. W, Glenville. Count 1: Social Host. Local confinement 60 days, stay 60 days for one year. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $355.

Dec. 17

Jay Dylan Anderson, 27, 429 St. Peter St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusals or failure. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Local confinement 60 days, stay 60 days for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $680.

Alexa Mae Christensen, 19, 78689 180th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct – brawling or fighting. Supervised probation for six months. Fees $75.

Tricia Ann Gregerson, 41, 77299 125th St., Glenville. Count 1: Felony burglary – second-degree dwelling. Local confinement two days, credit for time served two days. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 23 months, stay for three years. Fees $130. Count 2: Misdemeanor trespass in a locked dwelling or posted building. Dismissed.

David Anthony Scott Hare, 39, 53861 270th St., Lansing. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 88 days for one year, credit for time served two days. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $91.93. Fees $465.

Samantha Marie Haukoos, 31, 321 Brown Ave., Walters. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.