Court dispositions: Nov. 29-Dec. 2, 2021

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

Nov. 29

Jonathan Fedrick Eggers, 34, 703 Adams, Brownsdale. 3/15/20 offense, count1: Domestic assault – intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm on another – misdemeanor. Dismissed. 1/14/20 offense, count 1: Domestic assault – intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm on another – misdemeanor. Local confinement 90 days, credit for time served 61 days. Fees $155. 

Caleb Garrett Gaard, 19, 205 Wedgewood Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Jacob Alan Gardner, 34, 1106 Plainview Ln., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Michael Paul Hubers, 53, Freeborn County Adult Detention Center, Albert Lea. 8/4/21 offense, count 1: Violation of a harassment restraining order – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 29 months. Fees $155. 8/11/21 offence, count 1: Third-degree burglary – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 33 months. Restitution $1,529.88. Fees $155. Count 2: Fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 22 months. Count 3: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – felony. Dismissed. Count 4: Fourth-degree criminal damage to property-landscape. Dismissed. Count 5: Damage to property – first-degree, value reduced over $1,000. Dismissed. Count 6: Traffic – DWI – first-degree; previous substance related criminal vehicular homicide or injury felony conviction – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 75 months. Concurrent/consecutive. 

Khorn James, 70, 1964 Broadway S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – open bottle law. Fees $180.

Josiah Malachi Johnson, 26, Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

Ben Vidal Moreno, 31, 212 Roselawn St. E., Plainview, TX. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle. Fees $280.

Athena Alizabeth Berg, 28, Freeborn County Adult Detention Center, Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – third-degree felony – possess ten grams or more of a narcotic drug other than heroin. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 34 months. Fees $155. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor driving while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 3: Unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle. Dismissed. Count 4: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. 

Eric Alan Page, 39, 151 2nd St. SW, Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

Ryan Joseph Voelker, 36, 820 Third Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Norman Paul Beavers, 66, 3644 Cushing Dr., Columbus, OH. Count 1: Marijuana in motor vehicle. Fees $230. 

Brittany Marie Calhoun, 26, 1216 St. John Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Child passenger restraint system not equipped and installed. Fees $50. Count 3: Child passenger restraint system not equipped and installed. Fees $50. Count 4: Child passenger restraint system not equipped and installed. Fees $50. 

Susan Amy Lee, 50, 2037 5th St. E., Saint Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Adolfo Rivera Salazar, 29, 3538 Upper 71st, Inver Grove Heights. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: No proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200. 

Sam Allen Stout, 24, 201 Central Ave. S., Hollandale. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Nov. 30

Tyler Anthony Hall, 37, 171 Lake St., Emmons. Count 1: Fifth-degree felony – possession of a controlled substance. Local confinement for 16 days, credit for time served 16 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $155. 

David Earl Knudson, 34, 921 St. Jacob Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – felony driving while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – felony – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement 365 days, credit for time served two days. Supervised probation for six years. Fees $130. Count 3: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Dismissed. 

Tha Aer Paw, 20, Pearl St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers’ licenses – instruction permit violations-persons 18 years and older requirements. Fees $130. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 40/30. Fees $40. Count 3: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Fees $0. 

Ashley Jean Chavez, 28, 114 11th Ave. N, Marshalltown, IA. Count 1: third-degree gross misdemeanor test refusal. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 178 days, credit for time served two days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $1,005. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – third-degree driving while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 3: Misdemeanor – uninsured vehicle driver violation. Dismissed. Count 4: Misdemeanor – careless driving, operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway. Dismissed. 

Carlos Maldonado Lopez, 34, 17156 760th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers License – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Dustin John Bluhm, 36, 38936 397th St., Dent. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Antonio Antwon Davis, 21, 8 Willowridge Cv., Jacksonville, AR. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 99/70. Fees $280. 

Dec. 1

Larry Gene Lowman, 80, 1402 Kirkwood Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Joseph Vincent Stahnke, 43, 800 4th Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $280

Joshua Jerome Hackenmiller, 39, 101 4th St. N., Northwood, IA. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 45/30. Fees $60.

Elise Ann Rodriguez, 35, 709 Milwaukee St., Lakefield. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Dec. 2

Troy Alan Hacker, 42, 300 2nd St. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200. 

Tiffani Maree Koehler-Sear, 28, 210 Front St. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jarissa Desiree-Lynn Buckhanan, 25, 210 E. Front St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Nicole Leigh Brooks, 30, 201 31st. St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Jermey John C Calvert-Robinson, 31, 105 Jefferson St. SE, Preston. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Alejandro Diaz, 1410 W. Fountain St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Nicholas Michael Eggers, 23, 14754 Evergreen Ave., Clear Lake, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220. 

Keisa Pleshette Gray, 50, 2806 E 56th St., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 93/70. Fees $220. 

Duke Lee Her, 32, 1355 Farrington St., Saint Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

