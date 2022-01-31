Dale N. Wallace, 87, of New Richland, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Methodist Campus in Rochester.

Dale was born in Freeborn County on December 26, 1934, to William and Gladys (Shave) Wallace. He attended school in New Richland. After his school years, he went to work, helping build Highway 30. In January of 1953, a month after his 18th birthday, he entered the United States Army. That September, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Jeanette J. Raimann.

During his time in the Army, Dale was posted in Alaska, Louisiana, Texas, and Korea. While living in Texas, the couple welcomed two children: Wendell and Teresa. In 1962, the family moved to Albert Lea and Dale began working at Streaters. In 1966, the family welcomed their third child, Brenda. In 1968, the family moved to New Richland where, in 1972, the family opened the Wallace Laundromat. In 1976, they welcomed their fourth child, Tina.

Dale loved to fish. He looked forward to ice fishing on Mille Lacs Lake and guiding fishing trips in Canada. He also loved to hunt, being outdoors, camping, playing cards, and spending time with family. He was very hardworking and could fix just about anything. Dale was known to be a jovial guy with a great sense of humor, who enjoyed chatting with people and telling stories. He was a devout member of All Saints Catholic Church.

Left to cherish Dale’s memory is his wife, Jeanette; his children: Wendell (Nellie) Wallace, Brenda (Tim) Wrenn, and Tina (Chris) Hudson; his son-in-law, Jerry “Pookie” Van Iperen; his grandchildren: Patrick and Brian (Simone) Wallace; Shane (Kari) Wallace; Logan (Elena) Van Iperen; Connor Van Iperen; Ryan Van Iperen; Nathan (Amanda Lozada), Katherine, and Matthew Wrenn; and Marvin, Daniel, and Andrew Hudson; great-grandchildren: William, Clara, and Anna Wallace; and many nieces and nephews.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Teresa; and his siblings: Rose, James, Donald, and Dorothy.

A time for visitation will take place from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Friedrich-Bonnerup Funeral Service in New Richland, MN. Memorial Mass 10:30 am, February 2, 2022, at All Saints Catholic Church, New Richland, MN with Father Brian Mulligan officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, New Richland, MN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mayo Hospice by going to https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC (In the “Designate my donation to … field, select “Other” and type “Hospice” in the “Other Designation” field), or to St. Croix Hospice at 2580 Bridge Ave, Albert Lea, MN 56007.