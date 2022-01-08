DECEMBER 21,2021 MINUTES

ADJOURNED MEETING OF THE COUNTY BOARD

December 21, 2021

The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Members present: Commissioners Shoff, Belshan, Edwin, Forman and Herman. Commissioner Herman offered the following motion; MOVED, approving the agenda with the addition of three items under items unknown. Motion seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21–298 Approval of the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners Consent Agenda as provided in the Freeborn County Board Rule of Procedure 9(A) 1) Approval of the November 30, 2021 minutes; 2) Approval of Drainage Repairs: CD54; 3) Affirmation of promoted employees. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. The Commissioners provided Board Committee updates. Chairman Shoff asked if there was any public comment and there was none. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-299 Resolution Reinstating County Board of Appeal & Equalization. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. County Assessor Jaci Koeppen presented the clerical errors for the 2021 assessment year payable in 2022. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-300 Setting Public Hearing Regarding County Ditch 15. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-301 Approving County Feedlot Delegation Workplan. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-302 Approving a Lot Consolidation Agreement for Dak and Lydia Sorenson. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-303 Placing Amanda Toft, Office Support Specialist, Sr. on Regular Full Time Employment Status. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-304 Accepting the Resignation of Daniel Barnick. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-305 To Fill the Freeborn County Detention Deputy Position. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-306 Accepting the Resignation of Merisa Thompson. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-307 To Fill the Freeborn County Detention Deputy Position. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-308 To Change the Funeral Leave Language in the Personnel Manual. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-309 Recognizing Juneteenth as a Federal Holiday and Employee Paid Holiday. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-310 Setting a 3% COLA Adjustment for All Employees Effective the First Payroll in January 2022. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. At approximately 8:45, Chairman Shoff opened the public hearing regarding the County’s proposed tax abatement to the VFW Lots project. Megan Boeck from the City of Albert Lea presented and took questions from the Board. Chairman Shoff asked if there were any proponents or neutral parties wanting to address the Board, and there were none. The Chair then asked if there were any opponents wanting to address the Board, and there were none. Chairman Shoff then closed the public hearing at 8:50 a.m. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-311 Approving Property Tax Abatement for Clark Street East, LLC. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-312 Authorizing County Staff to Execute All Necessary Documents Regarding Opioid Settlement. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-313 Authorizing Purchase of Easements on a Designated Portion of CSAH 26. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following: RESOLUTION No. 21-314 Approving Five-Year Bridge Plan. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-315 Approving the 2022 Purchase of Service Agreement between Freeborn County Human Services and Brian Vold. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-316 Approving the Freeborn County DHS Contract with Workforce Development, Inc. for 2022. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-317 Accepting a Donation to the CVCC. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-318 To Retroactively Approve the Grant Contract Agreement with the MDH for the Children with Special Health Care Needs. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-319 Approving the Federal Public Health Workforce Development Grant Agreement with MDH. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-320 Approving a Contract with Olmsted County Health, Housing and Human Services for TB Clinic Services. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-321 To Write off an Uncollectable Account of $223.68. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-322 To Write off an Uncollectable Account of $921.98. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-323 To Write off an Uncollectable Account of $101.84. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-324 To Write off an Uncollectable Account of $417.12. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-325 Adopting 2022 Tax Levy. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-326 Approving Adopted 2022 Budget. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-327 Authorizing a Housing Tax Abatement for David & Kayla Bremer Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. At approximately 9:18 a.m. the Board took brief break and retuned to session at approximately 9:20 a.m. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-328 Authorizing a Housing Tax Abatement for John & Cheri Butler. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-329 Authorizing a Housing Tax Abatement for Elisha S and Toni M. Dyvig. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-330 Authorizing a Housing Tax Abatement for Dennis & Kristen Flom. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-331 Approving a Housing Tax Abatement for Debra Irene Johnson. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-332 Authorizing a Housing Tax Abatement for Lynn Rasmussen Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-333 Local Declaration of a State of Emergency. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-334 Accepting a Donation to CVCC from Round Prairie Lutheran Church Women. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following Motion: Moved, setting the final Board meeting for 2021 on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Motion was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-335 Approval of Claims General Fund $1,055,983.71; County Road & Bridge $352,132.33; Human Services $315,991.64; Public Health $116,197.62; Capital Improvement $2,400.00; County Ditch $161,018.22; Trust & Agency $169,329.37; Payroll Clearing Fund $26,397.89; Recorder’s Clearing $2,677.00; Social Services Collaborative $46.25; Tax Collection Fund $1,011.59; FUND TOTALS $2,203,185.62. Number of Claims not exceeding $300 – 113. Dollar amount of claims not exceeding $300 – $13,176.74. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and Commissioner Edwin abstained from a claim that involves the Albert Lea Credit Bureau due to a conflict of interest. The Chair declared the resolution adopted. Chair, Commissioner Shoff adjourned the meeting at 9:29 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 30 2021. By: Christopher N. Shoff, Chair Attest: Thomas Jensen, Clerk/Administrator.