DECEMBER 30, 2021 MINUTES

ADJOURNED MEETING OF THE COUNTY BOARD

December 30th, 2021

The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:32 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2020. Members present: Commissioners Belshan, Forman, Edwin and Herman, in person and Commissioner Shoff via telephone. MOVED, approving the agenda as presented. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-336 Authorizing Final Payment of SAP 024-626-021. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-337 Approving the Tentative Agreement Between the County of Freeborn and the Minnesota Public Employees Association Representing the Transport Unit for the Calendar Years 2022-2024. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-338 Approving the Tentative Agreement Between the County of Freeborn and The Minnesota Public Employees Association Representing the Detention Deputy Unit for the Calendar Years 2022-2024. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-3339 Approval of Claims; General Fund $353,830.74; County Road & Bridge $1,038,165.20; Human Services $104,577.17; Public Health $50,332.46; Capital Improvement $43,146.00; County Ditch $39,882.47; Trust & Agency $22,699.20; Payroll Clearing Fund $4,441.09; Turtle Creek Watershed $12,653.70 FUND TOTALS $1,669,728.03. Number of Claims not exceeding $300 – 46. Dollar amount of claims not exceeding $300 – $4,078.12. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Chair, Commissioner Mathiason adjourned the meeting at 8:37 a.m. until Tuesday, January 4th, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. By: Christopher N. Shoff, Chair. Attest: Thomas Jensen, Clerk/Administrator.