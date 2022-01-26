DEED announces Getting to Work Grant recipients
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Awards provide $475,000 in transportation support
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development on Tuesday announced the recipients of Getting to Work two-year grants. A total of $475,000 will help six organizations establish or operate programs to provide, repair or maintain motor vehicles that assist eligible people in obtaining or maintaining employment. Sixty-four percent of the funding will go to groups serving Greater Minnesota (outside of the seven-county Metro area).
“This funding will help people across the state take care of themselves and their families by securing or keeping a job without transportation-related barriers getting in the way,” said Steve Grove, DEED commissioner, in a news release. “These grants are an important part of moving Minnesota’s workforce and economy toward a brighter future.”
The proposal reviewer groups — comprised of volunteer community members and DEED staff — awarded funding to six grantee organizations working across the state. These Getting to Work grants ensure people in a broader portion of Minnesota receive transportation support:
- Community Action Partnership of Hennepin County, $150,000, serving Hennepin County
- ResourceWest, $19,320, serving western Hennepin County
- Community Action Duluth, $50,000, serving Duluth and surrounding areas
- Minnesota Valley Action Council, $90,680, serving Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Sibley, Waseca and Watonwan counties
- Tri-County Action Program, $90,000, serving Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties
- United Community Action Partnership, $75,000, serving McLeod, Meeker, Kandiyohi, Renville, Redwood, Lincoln, Lyon, Jackson, Cottonwood, Nobles, Rock and Murray counties