DEED announces Getting to Work Grant recipients

Awards provide $475,000 in transportation support

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development on Tuesday announced the recipients of Getting to Work two-year grants. A total of $475,000 will help six organizations establish or operate programs to provide, repair or maintain motor vehicles that assist eligible people in obtaining or maintaining employment. Sixty-four percent of the funding will go to groups serving Greater Minnesota (outside of the seven-county Metro area).

“This funding will help people across the state take care of themselves and their families by securing or keeping a job without transportation-related barriers getting in the way,” said Steve Grove, DEED commissioner, in a news release. “These grants are an important part of moving Minnesota’s workforce and economy toward a brighter future.”

The proposal reviewer groups — comprised of volunteer community members and DEED staff — awarded funding to six grantee organizations working across the state. These Getting to Work grants ensure people in a broader portion of Minnesota receive transportation support: