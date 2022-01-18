Donations pouring to animal shelters for “BettyWhiteChallenge” 

Television star Betty White’s 100th birthday is prompting a flurry of donations to animal welfare organizations, including some in Minnesota.

White died Dec. 31 at the age of 99. Besides her roles on the “Mary Tyler Moore” show and the “Golden Girls” and game show appearances, she was well known for her support for animal causes.

An online movement to donate to animal welfare organizations in her name, dubbed the #Bettywhitechallenge, turned viral on Monday — which would have been her birthday. The effort urged people to donate at least $5 in White’s memory.

Krista Gallagher Colt is director of annual giving for the Animal Humane Society, based in Golden Valley.

“It looks like we have just over 1,110 donations so far today, which would not be typical for a normal Monday,” she told MPR News. She says the organization typically sees “a couple hundred” donations on a typical Monday.

She said the organization didn’t have any formal connection to White while she was alive. She said the humane society was still totaling up the donations that have come in, specifically mentioning White, since she died on New Year’s Eve.