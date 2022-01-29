Duplicate bridge results

Duplicate bridge was canceled Tuesday out of respect for the elderly getting out in severe weather, but Wednesday arrived with sunshine and 13 teams showed up to play at 11:30 a.m. at the Austin Senior Center. Players came from Blue Earth, Mason City, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Austin. Winners were the following:

• First/second tie: Loren Cleland and Dave Ring; Lorraine Quinlivan and John Liesen

• Third: Harriet Oldenberg and Jim Fisher

• Fourth: Dave Ruen and Stan Schultz