Duplicate bridge winners announced

Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 14, 2022

By Sarah Stultz

Duplicate Club meets at the Austin Senior Center starting at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Three and a half tables played on Tuesday, and the winners were the following:

  • First: Harriet Oldenberg and Jim Fisher
  • Second:  Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus
  • Third: John Liesen and Rick Stroup
  • Fourth: Larry Heimsness and Jaynard Johnson

Six tables played Wednesday with players from Albert Lea, Austin, Mason City and Rose Creek. Winners were the following:

  • First: Barb and Orrin Roisen
  • Second: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
  • Third: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup
  • Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
  • Fifth: Dave Ruen and Stan Schultz
  • Sixth: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

Membership to the center is $30 a year.

