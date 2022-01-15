Duplicate bridge winners announced

Duplicate Club meets at the Austin Senior Center starting at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Three and a half tables played on Tuesday, and the winners were the following:

First: Harriet Oldenberg and Jim Fisher

Second: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

Third: John Liesen and Rick Stroup

Fourth: Larry Heimsness and Jaynard Johnson

Six tables played Wednesday with players from Albert Lea, Austin, Mason City and Rose Creek. Winners were the following:

First: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Second: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Third: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup

Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Fifth: Dave Ruen and Stan Schultz

Sixth: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

Membership to the center is $30 a year.