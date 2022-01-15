Duplicate bridge winners announced
Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 14, 2022
Duplicate Club meets at the Austin Senior Center starting at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Three and a half tables played on Tuesday, and the winners were the following:
- First: Harriet Oldenberg and Jim Fisher
- Second: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus
- Third: John Liesen and Rick Stroup
- Fourth: Larry Heimsness and Jaynard Johnson
Six tables played Wednesday with players from Albert Lea, Austin, Mason City and Rose Creek. Winners were the following:
- First: Barb and Orrin Roisen
- Second: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
- Third: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup
- Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
- Fifth: Dave Ruen and Stan Schultz
- Sixth: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland
Membership to the center is $30 a year.