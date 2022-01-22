Duplicate bridge winners announced
Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 21, 2022
Duplicate Bridge is played every Tuesday and Wednesday at the Senior Center in Austin.
On Tuesday, five tables played, and the winners were the following:
- First: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland
- Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
- Third: Barb and Orrin Roisen
- Fourth: Gail Schmidt and Jim Fisher
- Fifth: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus
On Wednesday, 6 1/2 tables played. Winners were the following:
- First: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup
- Second: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
- Third: Lorraine Quinlivan and John Liesen
- Fourth: Bonnie Fritz andLoren Cleland
- Fifth: Kay Nelson andStan Schultz
- Sixth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever