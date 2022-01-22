Duplicate bridge winners announced

Duplicate Bridge is played every Tuesday and Wednesday at the Senior Center in Austin.

On Tuesday, five tables played, and the winners were the following:

First: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Third: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Fourth: Gail Schmidt and Jim Fisher

Fifth: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

On Wednesday, 6 1/2 tables played. Winners were the following: