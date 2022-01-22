Duplicate bridge winners announced

Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 21, 2022

Duplicate Bridge is played every Tuesday and Wednesday at the Senior Center in Austin.

On Tuesday, five tables played, and the winners were the following:

  • First: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland
  • Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
  • Third: Barb and Orrin Roisen
  • Fourth: Gail Schmidt and Jim Fisher
  • Fifth: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

On Wednesday, 6 1/2 tables played. Winners were the following:

  • First: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup
  • Second: Barb Rofshus and  Paul Hanson
  • Third: Lorraine Quinlivan and John Liesen
  • Fourth: Bonnie Fritz andLoren Cleland
  • Fifth: Kay Nelson andStan Schultz
  • Sixth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

