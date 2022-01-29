Editorial Roundup: Legislature university investments pay off

Gov. Tim Walz’s backing of almost 90% of the bonding request of the Minnesota State higher education system is bold and necessary. A much smaller request by the system for supplemental funding is equally important.

The biggest benefits, if the system’s $60 million request clears the legislative process, would come in the form of a tuition freeze, correcting educational inequities that have widened during the pandemic, while also supporting student mental health and basic needs like food security.

About half of the request would go to “stabilize” campuses in the era of the pandemic and pay inflationary costs, said Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra in a meeting with The Free Press editorial board last week.

He noted the supplemental request is less than 1% of the current $7.7 billion state surplus, and it’s an opportune time to make significant investments in programs that focus on workforce training especially.

Much of that training centers around the need for health care professionals as the world faces the ongoing pandemic. In

fact, Minnesota State faculty from 16 colleges helped train in one week National Guard members for duty at health care facilities, per Walz’s directive. In another two weeks, Malhotra said, another 1,000 will have credentials.

That’s a testament to the kind of asset the Minnesota State system offers the state, its residents, its businesses and the communities, like Mankato, in which they are located.

A recent state manufacturing survey also shows high demand for trained workers. While Minnesota State University and South Central College, in particular, have been working with business for several years, a larger investment is needed.

Enrollment declines during the pandemic posed difficult budget challenges, as the system gets half of its funding from tuition. Enrollment systemwide has been down about 6% in the last year and 11% during the pandemic.

While enrollment at MSU was about the same as last year, other universities in the system saw declines from 4% to nearly 9%. South Central College, with campuses in North Mankato and Faribault, saw an enrollment decline of about 6.5%.

Minnesota State can point to its role in developing human capital by preparing high numbers of low-income students, students of color and first-generation college students for high-skilled jobs demanded by Minnesota’s growing econo-

my. Some 44% of students are lower-income students eligible for income-based federal Pell Grants. Another 28% of students are first generation college students and another 44% are students of color and indigenous students.

Minnesota State colleges and universities are economic engines of the 47 communities where they are located.

Minnesota State builds Minnesota’s brain trust and workforce of the future and reacts quickly to workplace needs.

The governor and Legislature should support that mission to a significant degree in assessing the $60 million request.

