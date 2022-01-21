Firefighters battling fire north of Armstrong

Firefighters from multiple departments are battling a house fire on 700th Avenue north of Armstrong.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office stated authorities were dispatched at 4:16 p.m. Thursday to 22276 700th Ave. for an attic fire.

When they arrived at the house, they observed heavy smoke and flames through an opening on the east side of the residence.

The Sheriff’s Office stated the occupants of the home safely evacuated the structure.

At this time, it is unknown how the fire started, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted and will be assisting in the investigation.

Albert Lea, Alden, Manchester and Conger fire departments are at the scene, along with the Mayo Clinic Ambulance.