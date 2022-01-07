Freeborn County reports 4th COVID-19 death in last week

Freeborn County reported its fourth COVID-19 death in the last week on Friday in the update from health officials.

The death was a person between 80 and 84 years old.

The county has now had 55 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Two deaths were reported Thursday, including one person in their early 50s and one person in their early 60s, and one death was reported Monday of a person in their early 60s.

The county also had 23 new cases and five probable cases Friday.

Among the new cases, three were reported in newborn to 4-year-olds, there was one case each in a 5- to 9-year-old, a 10- to 14-year-old and a 15- to 19-year-old. There were six cases with people in their 20s, seven of people in their 30s and one in their 40s. Three cases were reported in people in their 50s, three were reported in people in their 60s, and there was one case each for residents in their 70s and 80s.

Mower County had the highest number of new COVID-19 infections Friday, with 48 new cases along with 10 probable cases reported.

Steele County reported 16 new cases, with two more probable.

Faribault and Waseca both had seven new cases.

Minnesota had 7,833 new cases and 33 deaths.