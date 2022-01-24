ORDER FOR REMOVAL OF HAZARDOUS STRUCTURE AND ABATEMENT OF PUBLIC NUISANCE BY CITY OF ALBERT LEA

In the matter of the hazardous structure and abatement of public nuisance located at 719 Alcove Street, in the City of Albert Lea, and legally described as follows:

Lot 7, Block 2, Belmont Addition to the City of Albert Lea, as the same is platted and recorded in the office of the County Recorder in and for the County of Freeborn and State of Minnesota.

To: Bryce Green, 719 Alcove Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007; and to any other interested parties or lien holders of record, known or unknown.

1. The above matter came on before the Albert Lea City Council on September 13, 2021. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §§ 463.15 to 463.261 and Albert Lea City Code Sections 26.074 through 26.079 and 28.010, the Council of the City of Albert Lea, having duly considered the matter, finds the above-described building to be hazardous for the following reasons:

compromised roof structure

extremely degraded and failing siding system

evidence of possible foundation issues

poor windows, window improperly sealed over, and trim systems

2. Pursuant to the foregoing finds and in accordance with Minn. Stat. §§ 463.15 to 463.261 and the Albert Lea City Code Sections 26.074 to 26.079 and 28.010, the Council hereby orders the record owner of the above hazardous building to raze and remove such building and abate the public nuisance no later than October 13, 2021. The Council further orders that all personal property or fixtures that may unreasonably interfere with the razing and removal of the building and abatement of the public nuisance shall be removed by October 13, 2021, and if not so removed by the owner, the City of Albert Lea may remove and sell such personal property or fixtures at public auction in accordance with law.

3. The Council further orders that unless such corrective action is taken or an answer is served upon the City of Albert Lea and filed in the office of the Clerk of District Court of Freeborn County, Minnesota within 20 days from the date of the service of this Order, a Motion for summary enforcement of this Order will be made to the District Court of Freeborn County.

4. The Council further orders that if the City is compelled to take any corrective action herein, all necessary costs expended by the City will be assessed against the real estate concerned and collected in accordance with Minn. Stat. § 463.21 and § 463.22 or the City shall cause such expenses incurred in the demolition of the building or dwelling and abatement of the public nuisance to be a lien upon the real estate pursuant to Albert Lea City Code Sec. 26.077.

5. The Mayor, Clerk, City Attorney, and other officers and employees of the City are authorized and directed to take such action, prepare, sign, and serve such papers as are necessary to comply with this order and to assess the costs thereof against the real estate described above for collection along with taxes.

Adopted by the City Council the 27th day of September, 2021