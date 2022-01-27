High numbers of new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported in area counties

With 130 new COVID-19 cases and another seven probable, Mower County recorded the highest number of new cases in the area on Thursday in the update from health officials.

That raises the county’s total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 10,697. Fifty-nine county residents have died.

Steele County reported 110 new cases with another case probable. So far, 50 county residents have died among the 9,165 total cases.

Freeborn County recorded 82 new cases with another five probable cases. Among the new cases, three were reported in children ages newborn to 4. Another six cases were recorded in children 5 to 9. Three cases were reported in children 10 to 14, 10 in teenagers 15 to 19, 12 in people in their 20s, 25 in people in their 30s, 11 in people in their 40s, 10 in people in their 50s, two in people in their 60s, three in people in their 70s and two in people in their 80s.

There are 317 lab-confirmed active cases, and one new person was also hospitalized.

Waseca County counted 42 new cases and another three probable. The county has had 4,869 total cases and 36 deaths.

Faribault County reported 26 new cases. That raises the county’s total to 3,299 since the pandemic began. Forty-five county residents have died of COVID complications.

The state reported 15,572 new cases of COVID-19, bringing Minnesota’s total number of infections to 1,208,500. Additionally, 52 Minnesotans died from COVID complications, raising the state’s total number of fatalities to 11,282.