James “Jim” Fred Stiernagle age 85 of Hartland passed away January 5, 2022 at his home with his family by his side.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date on his farm and burial will take place in the Freeborn Cemetery.

To leave an online condolence for his family or to sign the guest book, go to: www.mvfh.org

Jim is survived by his children; Shirley (Steven) Rose, Dwayne (Sharon) Stiernagle, David (Jacqueline) Stiernagle, Denise (Kenny) Meyer, Daniel (Kimberly) Stiernagle, Jesse (Hatti) Stiernagle; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Becker, Mary (Wayne) Wiltgen, Marlene Kanatzar, Karen Jerdin; brother, Richard Stiernagle and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jacquelin Joy Stiernagle; sisters, Yvonne (Roger) Evenson, Darlene (Lee) Jasperson, Judy (Lawrence) Marks; brother, Emmett (Marie) Stiernagle; brothers-in-law, Virgil “Junior” Kanatzar, Victor (Barb) Stensrud, Richard (Jeannine) Howe and Michel Halbouty.

James Fred Stiernagle was born September 3, 1936 on the home farm to Walter and Bridget Marie (Wallace) Stiernagle. Jim attended country school until the 3rd grade then attended school in Waldorf until the 8th grade. Jim enlisted in the United States Army in 1959 and served for 2 years and 4 months, after the Army he served in the United States National Guard for 8 years. Jim was united in marriage to Jacquelin Joy Stensrud on December 26, 1959 in Waldorf, MN. Jim worked for Queens in Albert Lea and farmed with his father-in-law, Eugene Stensrud. In 1966 the couple bought the family farm where together they raised their family. Jim enjoyed fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Blessed be his memory.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Freeborn Cemetery.