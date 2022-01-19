Jeffrey Duane Krowiorz, age 63, died Friday, January 14, 2022, at his home in Albert Lea, MN after a lengthy illness of kidney disease and battling COVID twice in the past year.

Jeff was born on December 28, 1958, in Wells to Clifford and Marlene (Sorenson) Krowiorz. He attended school in Freeborn. He was known as “Turtle” to his close friends. Jeff gained a lot of meat cutting experience working at JBS Swift in Worthington, MN, IBP in Storm Lake, IA and Quality Pork in Austin, MN. He then moved to Mauston, WI where he worked with his close friend Ron Gehle for many years laying and installing carpet in countless Army barracks. He then returned to Albert Lea as his kidney disease progressed to be close to family.

While in Iowa, Jeff had two children, Tiffany Rose and Jeffrey Duane (J.D.). When he moved to Wisconsin, he met Laura Martellio, they were married and to them was born Nicholas James. He was later divorced but remained close friends with Laura.

Jeff is survived by his children Tiffany (Jason) Watson of Iowa, J.D. Krowiorz of Iowa and Nicholas (fiancé Audrianna Moffat) Krowiorz of Wisconsin; grandsons Trae Krowiorz of Iowa and Kevin Krowiorz of Wisconsin; mother and stepfather, Marlene and Harold Supalla of Hartland, Minnesota; sister Diane Curry of Alden, Minnesota; brother John (Tammy) Krowiorz of Albert Lea, Minnesota; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father Clifford Krowiorz; grandparents William and Deborah Krowiorz and Elvin and Violet Sorenson; sister Marilyn Salthe; brothers Brian Krowiorz and Bradley Krowiorz; brother-in-law Alan Curry; and granddaughter Gabrielle Krowiorz.

Jeff loved his Minnesota Vikings, he never stopped talking about being at the “Minnesota Miracle” game with his sister Diane and niece Lynn. He would regularly try to get his brother John and John’s boys, Brandon and AJ, to take him fishing as often as he could. He also enjoyed hunting and trips to the casino. He loved music, with one of the last concerts he attended being Kansas at the Freeborn County Fair with his brother John and niece Ashley. One of his fondest memories was when he met both his granddaughter Gabby and grandson Trae at the same time, one baby for each arm! Jeff was always armed with a good story, a Dr. Pepper and Jolly Ranchers. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A celebration of Life is being planned by the family for early summer, 2022. Blessed be his memory.