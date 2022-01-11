Lake Mills runners-up in Spirit Lake Park dual tournament

The youthful Lake Mills wrestling team capped off a successful week by placing second in the Spirit Lake Park dual tournament Friday evening.

Format of the tournament consisted of two pools of four teams each and a crossover dual for each team based on how they finished in pool action.

In their pool, the Bulldogs faced MOC-Floyd Valley from Orange City first and prevailed 51-22.

Up next was the Stars from Sioux City North, and once again Lake Mills was able to cruise to a 60-21 win.

“Our kids wrestled well in the first two meets,” coach Alex Brandenburg said. “We did not wrestle very well on Thursday night, so it was nice to witness a better performance.”

West Lyon also won their first two duals, setting up a matchup for first place in the pool between two evenly matched teams.

In one of their best meets wrestled this season, the Bulldogs came away with a 48-27 victory.

“I think this may have been our best dual of the season thus far,” Brandenburg said. “The kids all wrestled well, and you can see how much they are improving.”

By winning the pool, it set up a meet against the winner of the other pool, Top of Iowa Conference foe Central Springs. The result was the same as earlier in the season with the Panthers coming out with a victory, 42-27.

“Our team wrestled well overall against Central Springs but just couldn’t make all the breaks we needed to beat a very good team,” Brandenburg said. “Even though we didn’t win the tournament, I am excited to see our underclassmen improving quickly and becoming competitive varsity wrestlers.”

Lucas Oldenkamp, Hayden Helgeson, Beau Kaufman, and Brett Peterson all finished 4-0 individually.

Lake Mills 51, MOC-Floyd Valley 22

120- Hayden Helgeson (L) won by forfeit. 126- Geraldo Vazquez (L) dec. Dominic Schmitz, 7-5. 132- Gerson Ramos (M) pinned Justin Rygh, :41. 138- Garrett Ham (L) pinned CJ Monroe, 2:39. 145- Alex Beaty (L) pinned Irving Ramirez, 3:27. 152- Sterling Haack (M) maj. dec. Hayden Brua, 13-2. 160- Carter Peterson (M) pinned Jaycob Guthart, 1:49. 170- Beau Kaufman (L) maj. dec. Kipp Huss, 11-3. 182- Brett Peterson (L) pinned Beau Weber, :58. 195- Wyatt Hanna (L) dec. Josiah Bundt, 11-9. 220- Broodie Lawson (L) won by forfeit. 285- Kyle Walding (M) won by forfeit. 106- Lucas Oldenkamp (L) pinned Adrian Alverado, 1:24. 113- Carter Helgeson (L) won by forfeit.

Lake Mills 60, Sioux City North 21

126- Cayden Vollmer (S) dec. G. Vazquez, 6-0. 132- Caleb Cruz (S) pinned Rygh, 1:04. 138- Ham (L) pinned John Goddard, :39. 145- Beaty (L) won by forfeit. 152- Cam Sorenson (S) pinned Brua, 1:41. 160- Kaufman (L) pinned Cole Bertrand, 2:22. 170- Desmond Grace (S) pinned Austin Stene, 1:29. 182- Peterson (L) pinned Reise Davis, 1:56. 195- Hanna (L) pinned Idella Edwards, :19. 220- Andrew Grunhovd (L) won by forfeit. 285- Lawson (L) won by forfeit. 106- Ale Vazquez (L) won by forfeit. 113- Oldenkamp (L) pinned Alex Soldati, 1:38. 120- H. Helgeson (L) pinned Will Mogensen, 2:30.

Lake Mills 48, West Lyon 27

132- Zach Severson (W) dec. Cody Cox, 6-3. 138- Ham (L) maj. dec. Aiden Jennings, 13-2. 145- Beaty (L) pinned Justes Leuthold, 2:57. 152- Brua (L) dec. Chase Thiessen, 8-4. 160- Kaufman (L) tech. fall Jackson Vermeer, 16-0. 170- Peterson (L) pinned Jackson Taylor, 3:51. 182- Emmit Fleshman (W) pinned Stene, :26. 195- Gabe Terwee (W) won by forfeit. 220- Hanna (L) pinned Josh Kooi, 3:15. 285- Easton Fleshman (W) won by forfeit. 106- Oldenkamp (L) pinned Brennan Boltjes, 2:48. 113- H. Helgeson (L) pinned Dallas Koedam, :38. 120- C. Helgeson (L) won by forfeit. 126- Gage Blauwet (W) pinned Carter Christianson, 2:33.

Central Springs 42, Lake Mills 27

138- Clayton McDonough (C) pinned Ham, :56. 145- Bryce McDonough (C) pinned Beaty, 3:53. 152- Preston Prazak (C) won by forfeit. 160- Rory Prazak (C) dec. Brua, 7-3. 170- Kaufman (L) dec. Nick Goskeson, 16-9. 182- Peterson (L) pinned Ben Navratil, 4:56. 195- Hanna (L) pinned Ryley Meek, :09. 220- Colton O’hern (C) pinned Lawson, 5:48. 285- Chase Berding (C) won by forfiet. 106- Oldenkamp (L) won by forfeit. 113- H. Helgeson (L) dec. Dawson Jacobson, 7-0. 120- C. Helgeson (L) dec. Jack Pruin, 7-5. 126- Zach Howes (C) dec. G. Vazquez, 8-7. 132- Brock Mathers (C) won by forfeit.