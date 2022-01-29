Lake Mills splits triangular in Clear Lake

Published 9:30 pm Friday, January 28, 2022

By Submitted

The Bulldog wrestlers competed in two dual meets in Clear Lake Thursday.

The first dual of the night pitted Lake Mills against 2A ranked Hampton-Dumont-CAL, and the opponent dominated 55-18.

“It was one of our worst performances of the season,” said coach Alex Brandenburg. “We could have made this a much closer dual if we had wrestled better.”

In the nightcap, Lake Mills wrestled host Clear Lake and prevailed, 48-26.

“Overall, we wrestled much better against Clear Lake,” Brandenburg said. “It was great to reach 20 dual wins in a season where 16 of our 20 wrestlers are freshmen or sophomores.”

These were the last two regular season duals for Lake Mills, who finished with a 20-11 record. All 11 losses came to ranked teams.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 55, Lake Mills 18

195- Wyatt Hanna (L) pinned Isaac Heilskov, 5:12. 220- Cole Freerks (H) pinned Broodie Lawson, 2:29. 285- Carter Heilskov (H) won by forfeit. 106- Jayson Stevens (H) dec. Lucas Oldenkamp, 5-0. 113- Jack Showalter (H) pinned Carter Helgeson, 1:35. 120- Charlie Showalter (H) dec. Hayden Helgeson, 8-3. 126- Colin Bird (H) pinned Geraldo Vazquez, 1:44. 132- Sean Heilskov (H) pinned Justin Rygh, 1:36. 138- Taylor Mahler (H) maj. dec. Garrett Ham, 16-7. 145- Jakyb Kapp (H) dec. Hayden Brua, 6-2. 152- Alex Beaty (L) pinned Karter Janssen, :42. 160- Carl Barkema (H) pinned Beau Kaufman, :38. 170- Brett Peterson (L) pinned Tate Schmitt, 1:59. 182- Bradan Hansen (H) pinned Austin Stene, 2:00.

Lake Mills 48, Clear Lake 26

220- Dylan Evenson (C) won by forfeit. 285- Aaron Richtsmeier (C) pinned Lawson, 1:36. 106- Oldenkamp (L) won by forfeit. 113- H. Helgeson (L) pinned Haley Jackson, 1:36. 120- Vazquez (L) won by forfeit. 126- Max Currier (C) pinned Carter Christianson, :59. 132- Tyler Lefevre (C) pinned Rygh, :29. 138- Ham (L) dec. Carter Perry, 7-6. 145- Brua (L) pinned Marcus Skidmore, 3:48. 152- Beaty (L) pinned Hunter Rieck, 1:03. 160- Hayden Rieck (C) dec. Kaufman, 5-3. 170- Stene (L) pinned Hayden Bergman, 1:29. 182- Peterson (L) dec. Kaleb Hambly, 8-2. 195- Hanna (L) won by forfeit.

