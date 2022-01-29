Lake Mills splits triangular in Clear Lake

The Bulldog wrestlers competed in two dual meets in Clear Lake Thursday.

The first dual of the night pitted Lake Mills against 2A ranked Hampton-Dumont-CAL, and the opponent dominated 55-18.

“It was one of our worst performances of the season,” said coach Alex Brandenburg. “We could have made this a much closer dual if we had wrestled better.”

In the nightcap, Lake Mills wrestled host Clear Lake and prevailed, 48-26.

“Overall, we wrestled much better against Clear Lake,” Brandenburg said. “It was great to reach 20 dual wins in a season where 16 of our 20 wrestlers are freshmen or sophomores.”

These were the last two regular season duals for Lake Mills, who finished with a 20-11 record. All 11 losses came to ranked teams.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 55, Lake Mills 18

195- Wyatt Hanna (L) pinned Isaac Heilskov, 5:12. 220- Cole Freerks (H) pinned Broodie Lawson, 2:29. 285- Carter Heilskov (H) won by forfeit. 106- Jayson Stevens (H) dec. Lucas Oldenkamp, 5-0. 113- Jack Showalter (H) pinned Carter Helgeson, 1:35. 120- Charlie Showalter (H) dec. Hayden Helgeson, 8-3. 126- Colin Bird (H) pinned Geraldo Vazquez, 1:44. 132- Sean Heilskov (H) pinned Justin Rygh, 1:36. 138- Taylor Mahler (H) maj. dec. Garrett Ham, 16-7. 145- Jakyb Kapp (H) dec. Hayden Brua, 6-2. 152- Alex Beaty (L) pinned Karter Janssen, :42. 160- Carl Barkema (H) pinned Beau Kaufman, :38. 170- Brett Peterson (L) pinned Tate Schmitt, 1:59. 182- Bradan Hansen (H) pinned Austin Stene, 2:00.

Lake Mills 48, Clear Lake 26

220- Dylan Evenson (C) won by forfeit. 285- Aaron Richtsmeier (C) pinned Lawson, 1:36. 106- Oldenkamp (L) won by forfeit. 113- H. Helgeson (L) pinned Haley Jackson, 1:36. 120- Vazquez (L) won by forfeit. 126- Max Currier (C) pinned Carter Christianson, :59. 132- Tyler Lefevre (C) pinned Rygh, :29. 138- Ham (L) dec. Carter Perry, 7-6. 145- Brua (L) pinned Marcus Skidmore, 3:48. 152- Beaty (L) pinned Hunter Rieck, 1:03. 160- Hayden Rieck (C) dec. Kaufman, 5-3. 170- Stene (L) pinned Hayden Bergman, 1:29. 182- Peterson (L) dec. Kaleb Hambly, 8-2. 195- Hanna (L) won by forfeit.