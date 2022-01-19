Letter: Can’t wait to go to Wisconsin

I plan to go on a pilgrimage to a place that has been called the “cradle of civilization.” It is located between the Mississippi River and Lake Michigan.

It is where water was miraculously changed into Miller Lite beer. It is where cheese curds rained down from heaven onto people’s heads. People living in this area today are called “cheese heads” because of this event.

Moses parted the waters of the Mississippi River so the people of Iowa could escape to this place. They called it God’s country. Today it is known as Wisconsin.

People returning from Wisconsin are changed forever. I can’t wait to go there.

John Wojszynski

Albert Lea