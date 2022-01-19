Letter: Celebrate Albert Lea’s firefighters

Do you know how terrific our fire department is? Well, I can tell you. As a person who has depended on the humanity of others during this epidemic to keep myself safe, I could not have managed without our wonderful fire department staff. In the past couple years they have checked on me daily, brought me my groceries, replaced batteries for me in my smoke alarms and done anything they could to help me remain in my home.

The fire department may not be something you think about until you really need them. I can testify that ours is staffed by the most kind and thoughtful people you could ever find. I want them to know how grateful I am for their service to the community and their assistance to me during these tough times. They really are the most amazing people.

Let’s celebrate our fantastic fire department staff. They really deserve it.

Jeanne Park

Albert Lea