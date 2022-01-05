Letter: Coming Albert Lea Civil War Roundtable session

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, January 4, 2022

By Submitted

“Death Practices During the Civil War” is the topic that Risha Lilienthal will present in Southwest Middle School’s media center at 7 p.m. Thursday. A brief Q&A period will follow immediately after the close of the presentation. Then the traditional drawing for a free book for the lucky person among those in attendance to acquire. This event is free and open to the general public.

Rick Mammel

Albert Lea

