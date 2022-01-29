Letter: Elections start with caucuses

The most important kickoff to the 2022 elections is soon, on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 1! The 2022 elections start at the local caucuses on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and are held in every single county in Minnesota on the evening of Feb. 1 for every party.

The Freeborn County Republicans caucus is at Southwest Junior High. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. You need to attend the caucus on Feb. 1 to become a delegate to participate in the Freeborn County Convention on Feb. 22 in Albert Lea, the Con-

gressional District 1 (CD1) Convention on April 12 in Mankato and the state convention on May 13 and 14 in Rochester. It is pretty exciting to be hosting the state convention down here in Rochester this year.

The caucus is actually a lot of fun to participate in and very important in Minnesota in 2022 because of our governor, attorney general and secretary of state races, as well as our local U.S. Congressman, state senator and state representative races.

We also have many very important local races in 2022 including all five county commissioners now because of re-districting, four school board positions, three City Council spots and the mayor of Albert Lea. It all starts by participating in the caucuses on Feb. 1.

Robert Hoffman

Chairman

Freeborn County Republicans