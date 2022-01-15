Letter: Get involved in upcoming caucuses

What are caucuses? Why should I attend my caucus? Caucus is simply a gathering of people from your neighborhood and community that get together every two years to discuss current issues, values and where you can get started in being involved in the political process. And it is for those reasons that you should attend! Get involved, I’m so glad I did. (Don’t worry if you’re nervous or scared to get involved. I was and now I really enjoy being involved). It’s your opportunity to make a difference, to have your voice heard. If you have never attended caucus, this is your opportunity to see what goes on and be a part of the solution. This year at the Republican caucus, there will be a straw poll for the statewide candidates to determine the preferred candidates among the grassroot activists of the party. You can be a part of this. Your vote in the straw poll matters. At caucus, every attendee — that is at least 18 years old and a Freeborn County resident; if you are under 18 you can still attend as an observer — will have the opportunity to vote in the straw poll. I strongly encourage you to vote for Paul Gazelka for governor in the straw poll. Paul has fought to protect our values and will continue to do so as governor of Minnesota. To find out more, please visit his website: gazelkaforgovernor.com Attend caucus on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at Southwest Middle School for Freeborn County and let your voice be heard in the straw poll and in the political process. Also at caucus you can meet our amazing candidate for CD1 chairman, Aaron Farris, and learn about his vision for CD1. To find your caucus location, go to: caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us

Emma Palmer

Albert Lea