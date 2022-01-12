Letter: How did Republicans vote for Trump?

I just saw a poll on the news media. It was should we have more violence in our politics?

It showed that 40% of the Republicans said yes. This backs up a statement I have made several times in my letters to the editor. I have mentioned that 40% of the American people would vote for a pig for president it you put a Republican sign in front of it — Trump being a good example.

I find it hard to believe how local Republicans write letters to the editor and show that they are Trump supporters. A person with common sense would see that these people have no minds of their own. They need someone like Trump to tell them how to think and what to do.

Look how many attacked our Capitol on Jan. 6 after he ordered those at his Trump rally to do so. Trump said he could walk down a street in New York City and shoot someone and his popularity would go up. He said this COVID was a hoax put out by the Democrats. He said if you drink a shot of turpentine it would cure your COVID.

He said he was going to build a 2,000-mile wall on the southern border, and he was going to have Mexico pay for it. All this and so many weak-minded people would still vote for him.

It was brought to my attention lately that someone else accused me of having a ghost writer. I take this as the biggest compliment I could get. That means they can’t find any fault with my message so they find fault with the messenger. I know I am at the top of every two-faced, backstabbing, gossipy, fault-finding Republican who has read my articles in the paper. It was just in the paper the Republicans are going to have a caucus Feb. 1. There is no doubt my name will be used more times at that meeting than any politician that is running. I consider this a compliment. I feel famous. I am a star. I have been asked lately when I was going to write another letter. Trump isn’t president now, so I don’t get much fodder to write about. He supplied me with something almost every day.

I find politics today to be boring the way it is supposed to be. Yes, I am still bragging. I didn’t vote for Trump.

Wayne Thorson

Albert Lea