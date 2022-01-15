Letter: MLK event postponed

Published 8:30 pm Friday, January 14, 2022

By Submitted

It is with regret that the Martin Luther King Peace and Justice Committee is announcing that due to the omicron COVID surge, we will be postponing our annual MLK Celebration until Feb. 21, which is President’s Day.  We will determine in a few weeks as to whether it will be a Zoom or in-person event.  

Rev. Martin Luther King stood for peace, justice and working for the common good. He once said, “The time is always right to do what is right.” The committee decided that the right thing for us to do is to celebrate him and what he stood for, but to also ensure that everyone stays safe. 

So please mark your calendars for Feb. 21.  Our keynote speaker is Professor Larry McDonough from the Housing Justice Center, who will talk about the mission of the Housing Justice Center:  to preserve and expand affordable housing for low-income individuals and families.  

Mary Hinnenkamp

Member 

MLK Peace and Justice Committee

