Letter: Participate in contactless DFL Party caucus

If you are concerned about the wildfires, floods and melting ice caps, and if you want to protect our soil, water and

air, attend the Democratic Farmer-Labor (DFL) caucus on Feb. 1. If you care about education funding, afford-

able child care, and family leave, attend the DFL caucus. If you care about raising the minimum wage and labor rights, attend the DFL caucus. If you want to protect Social Security and pensions from Republican plans to privatize them, attend the DFL caucus. If you want our state to ensure more affordable housing attend our DFL caucus. If you want to protect our democracy itself, attend our DFL caucus.

The Freeborn County DFL has made the decision to hold contactless precinct caucuses to protect the health and safety of our delegates and our communities. It is really easy and will take only a few minutes.

If you are a resident of Freeborn County and want to participate in the contactless caucuses you can head to dfl.org/caucus and fill out the Precinct Caucus Non-Attendee Form and if you choose, a Resolution Form.

You then submit that form to freeborncountydfl@gmail.com by Feb. 1 at 9 p.m.

If you prefer, you can run off the form(s), fill them out, and bring them to the Union Center at 1407 North Highway 13 in Albert Lea between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1. Someone will be there to collect your form.

When folks fill out and submit the Non-Attendee Form, they are eligible to attend our county convention on April 2 and our Senate district endorsing convention on April 24, where issues/resolutions that make up the party platform are debated and decided, and where we choose the candidates to represent us in up-coming elections.

Please be a part of democracy in action and participate with us. We are optimistic that the future conventions will be

in-person, and we will be able to celebrate our great party and all that has been accomplished. If there are questions, please call Mary at 507-377-2853 and leave a message and a call back number.

Julie Ackland

Chairwoman

Freeborn County DFL Party