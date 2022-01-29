Letter: Bennett represents community well 

Published 8:30 pm Friday, January 28, 2022

By Submitted

Our representative, Peggy Bennett, has been doing  a fantastic job of getting out and about to listen to the hard-working people of her district.  Just this last week, Peggy attended a meeting for the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition,  and has consistently been at other events in our community to continue having conversations with everyone so she  can represent all of us up in  St. Paul. Peggy and Hawken (her awesome dog) are always  great to have around because you know that she’s there to  listen and help find solutions  to the problems facing our district. Peggy’s a fantastic representative, and that’s why we must re-elect her this November. The first step in doing that  is going to this year’s Freeborn County Republican Party  caucuses at Southwest Middle School on Tuesday, beginning  at 7 p.m. I know Peggy would  love to see you there, and it’s  gonna be a fun night that will have a great impact on our community. I hope to see you  on caucus night! 

Aaron Farris 

Albert Lea

