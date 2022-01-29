Letter: Bennett represents community well 

Our representative, Peggy Bennett, has been doing a fantastic job of getting out and about to listen to the hard-working people of her district. Just this last week, Peggy attended a meeting for the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition, and has consistently been at other events in our community to continue having conversations with everyone so she can represent all of us up in St. Paul. Peggy and Hawken (her awesome dog) are always great to have around because you know that she’s there to listen and help find solutions to the problems facing our district. Peggy’s a fantastic representative, and that’s why we must re-elect her this November. The first step in doing that is going to this year’s Freeborn County Republican Party caucuses at Southwest Middle School on Tuesday, beginning at 7 p.m. I know Peggy would love to see you there, and it’s gonna be a fun night that will have a great impact on our community. I hope to see you on caucus night!

Aaron Farris

Albert Lea